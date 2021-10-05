Woodz makes autumn the season of love with ‘Only Lovers Left’

Singer Woodz performs his new song, “Waiting,” during an online press conference Tuesday. (Yuehua Entertainment)



As the fall foliage is imminent in South Korea, singer Woodz welcomed the golden-orange landscape of October with his warm glow of love.



Cho Seung-young, better known by his stage name Woodz, is back with another love song. The singer-songwriter returned after nearly seven months with his third EP, “Only Lovers Left,” which was released Tuesday evening.



The six-song package is an album that talks about “emotions of love.” It’s all about being head-over-heels in love, whispering sweet nothings and how happiness grows in such a relationship, but the love is interrupted later due to feelings of change and betrayal, not being able to rekindle the romance, the singer said in an online press conference Tuesday.



Before splashing onto the music scene as Woodz, the idol participated in Mnet’s “Produce X 101” and debuted with boy band X1. But little did fans and music listeners know that the multitalented artist could produce his own songs. Adding to the excitement, the singer once again listed himself as a lyricist and composer for all six tracks on the album.



Lead track “Waiting” is a song that wraps up a love story that ends in absolute tragedy. The music talks about how he knows the relationship is coming to an end but can’t accept the breakup. Woodz said he blended in groovy rhythms to express his sadness and obsession in his new song.







(Yuehua Entertainment)