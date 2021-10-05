 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

DSME workers call for withdrawal of Daewoo Shipbuilding sale

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 5, 2021 - 16:53       Updated : Oct 5, 2021 - 16:53

Unionized workers at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) shout a slogan against the sale of DSME to Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH) in front of Geoje City Hall, about 400 kilometers south of Seoul, on Tuesday, in this photo provided by the DSME labor union. (Yonhap)
Unionized workers at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) shout a slogan against the sale of DSME to Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH) in front of Geoje City Hall, about 400 kilometers south of Seoul, on Tuesday, in this photo provided by the DSME labor union. (Yonhap)
Unionized workers at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) on Tuesday called for the withdrawal of the shipbuilder's sale to its local rival Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH).

In a press conference held at Geoje City Hall, about 400 kilometers south of Seoul, the workers said the government should withdraw the sale of DSME as the deal fell apart for the fourth time.

In March 2019, HHIH, the holding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, signed the deal with the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), the main creditor of DSME, to acquire a 55.72 percent stake in the shipbuilder that had been mired in a severe cash shortage since 1999.

The deal could create the world's biggest shipbuilder with a 21 percent market share.

However, the deal fell through for the fourth time since March 2019, as HHIH failed to get approval from six countries related to the deal.

The continued delay of the deal showed the government's decision to sell the shipbuilder to HHIH, one of the country's family conglomerates, is not a way to keep DSME afloat but a favor to HHIH, the workers claimed.

Unionized workers have been opposed to the deal for fear that it might cut their jobs and stifle about 1,240 suppliers of DSME, citing HHIH's shipbuilders have been supplied with ship parts by their own affiliates.

Only three countries -- China, Kazakhstan and Singapore -- have given the green light for the deal, but South Korea, China and the European Union have yet to approve it.

On Thursday, the KDB pushed back the deadline to finalize the deal by the end of the year for the fourth time. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114