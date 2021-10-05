Ending 6-month rally, Kospi slumps below 3,000 points

South Korea’s key stock index plunged below the 3,000-point threshold Tuesday for the first time in nearly six months on the back of losses in top-listed firms.
The benchmark Kospi dipped 56.7 points, or 1.88 percent, to 2,962.48 points around 2:30 p.m. It slumped about 10.66 percent from its year-to-date intraday high of 3,316.08 points set on June 25.
It was the first time the index dropped below 3,000 points during intraday trading since March 25, when it marked an intraday low of 2,987.83 points. The index began trading lower at 2,998.17 points and accelerated the downward trend. On the back of high liquidity, the index had surpassed 3,000 points in January for the first time in its 38-year history.
Most large caps were in negative terrain, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics losing 1.78 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slipped 2.5 percent, while pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics retreated 6.86 percent.
Multiple factors appeared to have affected the main bourse drop, market experts said. Escalating inflation concerns, uncertainty surrounding the US debt ceiling, the debt crisis involving Evergrande Group, one of China’s biggest property developers, and fresh US-China concerns over trade have resulted in global stock markets experiencing significant falls, they said.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.94 percent and the S&P 500 shed 1.3 percent. The Nasdaq underperformed against the other two major indexes, dropping 2.14 percent as a tech-led sell-off battered the index.
Market watchers forecast that the local stock market is likely to suffer extended choppy trading for a while in the face of lingering uncertainties.
“New market variables in addition to unsolved existing factors have increased market volatilities,” said Lee Kyung-min, a market analyst at Daishin Securities. “As the Kospi index has faced a market correction for three months, it may rebound in the short term rather than nose-dive further.”
Kiwoom Securities analyst Han Ji-young said the market needs time to ease escalating jitters. Starting with Samsung Electronics’ third-quarter earnings announcement, local companies’ solid quarterly performance results need to provide new momentum to the market, the market expert said.
Meanwhile, the nation’s tech-heavy index lost 21.64 points, or 2.2 percent, to 961.56 points in the afternoon trade. The Kosdaq index got off to a weak start at 974.24 points and extended the bearish trend throughout the day.
The local currency was trading at 1,187.8 won against the US dollar, down 0.08 percent or 0.9 won from the previous session’s close. Meanwhile, the Korean stock market closed Monday for a substitute holiday recognizing National Foundation Day on Sunday.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)