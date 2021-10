This file photo shows a shipyard of Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co. in Busan, 453 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korean shipbuilder Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Tuesday that it has obtained a 310.5 billion won ($261.4 million) order to build four container carriers.

Under the deal with a European shipper, Hanjin Heavy will deliver the vessels by November, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In April, creditors of Hanjin Heavy, led by the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), signed a deal with a consortium led by local builder Dongbu Corp. to sell it a 66.85 percent stake in the shipbuilder.