Daewoo Shipbuilding gets approval for design of cyber safety solutions for ship

Officials from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) and ABS, a US ship quality assurance and risk management company pose for a picture at the ceremony to mark the certificate award of the product design assessment (PDA) for DSME Smartship Solutions (DS4) on Tuesday, in this photo. (DSME)

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Tuesday that it has won approval for the design of its cyber safety solutions for ships from ABS, a US ship quality assurance and risk management company.

The solutions, named DSME Smartship Solutions (DS4), will be used to protect the data and software of ships from outside hacking, the shipbuilder said in an emailed statement.

The PDA (product design assessment) approval for the DS4 means the DS4 is designed under the standard for the product.

With the latest approval, DSME can install its cyber safety solutions into ships without additional cyber security assessment, the company said.

The solutions independently developed by DSME in 2019 will be mounted in more than 30 ships, DSME said. (Yonhap)