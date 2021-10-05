Daewoo Shipbuilding gets approval for design of cyber safety solutions for ship

The solutions, named DSME Smartship Solutions (DS4), will be used to protect the data and software of ships from outside hacking, the shipbuilder said in an emailed statement.
The PDA (product design assessment) approval for the DS4 means the DS4 is designed under the standard for the product.
With the latest approval, DSME can install its cyber safety solutions into ships without additional cyber security assessment, the company said.
The solutions independently developed by DSME in 2019 will be mounted in more than 30 ships, DSME said. (Yonhap)