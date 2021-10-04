Top food delivery app Baemin is the least senior-friendly: report

Delivery motorbikes are parked in a rider center in Seoul. (Yonhap)
The country‘s largest food delivery firm Baedal Minjok has been selected as the least accessible and friendly application for older people and those with disabilities, a local lawmaker said Monday.
According to lawmaker Yang Jeong-suk, who quoted the Ministry of Science and ICT’s report, Baemin ranked at the bottom among the top 300 most-downloaded apps that the ministry reviewed.
The 300 apps were evenly split -- with a half available for Apple and the other half for Android. The ministry gives scores based on several items, including user interface and accessibility.
In the evaluation, the Apple app of Baemin earned 38.9 points to rank last among the 300 apps. The Android version garnered 46.2 points, ranking 297th.
Baemin fared poorly in the accessibility criteria, dropping from 81.2 points in 2019 to 54.6 points in 2020.
Rep. Yang said, “Mobile apps have become an essential part of our daily lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but they became more difficult for people in older age groups to use.” Yang also asked the government to develop measures so that older people and those with disabilities could have better access to mobile apps.
Meanwhile, South Korean e-commerce company Coupang earned 49 points and also ranked among the 10 worst.
