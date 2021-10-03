Moon says S. Korea should take pride in latest missiles

President Moon Jae-in said South Koreans should be proud of the latest missiles the country has recently revealed, the presidential communications secretary said Saturday in a post on Facebook.
The post quoted Moon during a closed-door meeting with senior secretaries a day after the launch.
On Sept. 15, South Korea test-fired its first submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from a homegrown submarine, along with an air-to-surface missile and a cruise missile. The South was the first non-nuclear state to carry out an SLBM test from a submarine.
The SLBM launch, Moon said, was such a success that the other weapons tests, which turned out be just as successful, were overshadowed so more needed to be done to make that known, according to communications secretary Park Soo-hyun.
Moon made a rare appearance to oversee the test, in what many see as a move to reinforce the message that he was as serious about bolstering security as seeking peace talks with North Korea.
Moon is often criticized by the conservatives for keeping a low profile with regard to weapons tests strongly lambasted by the North.
But Park rebutted the notion, saying the Moon Jae-in administration spent more on its defense than any of the past governments dating to 2003, when the late former President Roh Moo-hyun took office.
The Ministry of National Defense has said it will build missiles with more firepower and flight range for the next five years as part of its 315 trillion won ($271 billion) project to improve its defense capabilities and ensure readiness against North Korea.
The two Koreas are locked in an expanding arms race, with North Korea having test-fired advanced missiles, including a hypersonic missile, in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions that ban it from testing or developing ballistic missiles.
South Korea did not join the US or Japan, when they condemned North Korea’s missile tests, saying it was closely looking at North Korea’s proposal that Seoul and Washington meet Pyongyang’s demands to resume nuclear talks, which last opened in 2019.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)