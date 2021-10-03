New virus cases in 2,000s for 8th day; holiday-tied virus surge concerning

A COVID screening clinit at Seoul Station. (Yonhap)

South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed in the 2,000s for the eighth straight day Sunday, with health authorities remaining on alert over the spread of the virus after an extended weekend.



The country added 2,086 more COVID-19 cases, including 2,058 local infections, raising the total caseload to 318,105, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).



Sunday's tally was down from 2,248 on Saturday and 2,486 on Friday.



The decline was largely attributable to less testing over the weekend. The daily infection count has stayed in the 2,000s since Sept. 26.



The country added three more deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 2,507.



South Korea is grappling with the fourth wave of the pandemic, with the number of daily virus cases exceeding 1,000 for nearly three months.



It reported a further spike in virus infections following the fall harvest Chuseok holiday last month, with daily cases hitting a record high of 3,271 on Sept. 25. (Yonhap)

