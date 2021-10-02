Incheon airport's daily passenger number drops below 10,000 in Sept.

The photo, taken on Sept. 19, 2021, shows Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The number of daily passengers at Incheon International Airport, South Korea's main gateway, dropped below 10,000 last month, data showed Saturday, apparently due to fewer-than-usual travelers during the Chuseok holiday, the Korean autumn harvest celebration.



A daily average of 9,583 passengers used the Incheon airport last month, the airport said, compared with the daily average of 10,927 passengers in August -- the first time the number had surpassed the 10,000 mark since March last year.



The drop appears to be partly attributable to a decrease in the number of people who traveled during Chuseok from Sept. 20-22. During the holiday, the average number of passengers using the airport remained in the 6,000s.



Still, the September average is a 46 percent increase from a year earlier.



The daily passenger traffic at the airport was nearly 200,000 in 2019, but it nose-dived last year due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)