[Today’s K-pop] Twice to mark 6th anniversary with LP, tour

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Twice will release its third studio album next month followed by an international tour, after celebrating its sixth anniversary of debut this month with a week-long event.



The news came at the end of the music video for its first English-language single “The Feels” that was unveiled Friday. Some of its songs -- including “More & More” from 9th EP, “I Can’t Stop Me” from 2nd LP, and digital single “Cry for Me” -- have been made into English versions, however.



The band will perform the new single at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on NBC on Friday in the US and will appear in a daytime news show “GMA3: What You Need To Know” on ABC next week.



Twice broke record with its previous EP “Taste of Love” in June, hitting No. 6 on Billboard 200, the highest for an EP made by a K-pop female band.



BTS’ Jin to sing theme song for drama





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Jin of BTS will sing the main theme song for drama “Mt. Jiri” that starts airing on Oct. 23.



It will be used from the middle of the series and the release date will be announced later, said the producer of the drama. The television drama is a mystery surrounding national park rangers and boasts star-studded cast including Jun Jihyun and Ju Jihoon as well as A-list writer and director, Kim Eunhee of Netflix original “Kingdom” and Lee Eungbok of “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” and “Sweet Home.”



Jin has been releasing a series of solo songs -- “Epiphany,” “Awake,” “Moon” and “Abyss” -- which topped iTunes songs charts in as many as 242 regions combined.



Winner’s Song Mino to mentor survival show participants





(Credit: Mnet)



Song Mino of Winner showed confidence as one of the producers for a long-running hip-hop survival program “Show Me the Money,” during an online media conference held Friday.



“My life itself has been survival,” declared the musician who became a member of Winner after a series of competition at YG Entertainment. He also was the second runner-up at the show’s fourth season in 2015. He will team up with Grey as one of the four teams of producers.



“I can share all my know-how (with the participants). I will do my best to support them,” he promised. He will focus on the potential when assessing the contestants that includes established rappers such as Sokodomo, Don Mills, Yuk Jidam and Z.Flat.



Lee Jinhyuk to put out 4th EP soon





(Credit: TOP Media)