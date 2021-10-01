 Back To Top
Solus Advanced Materials‘ bio biz sets off as Solus Biotech

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Oct 1, 2021 - 18:45       Updated : Oct 1, 2021 - 18:45
(Solus Biotech)
(Solus Biotech)


Solus Advanced Materials, formerly known as Doosan Solus, said Friday it had split off its bio division as a wholly owned subsidiary Solus Biotech to target the global mRNA vaccine market.

The new bio subsidiary will be led by Seo Kwang-byeok, the current CEO of Solus Advanced Materials, and target an annual revenue of 120 billion won ($100 million) by 2025.

Solus Biotech supplies organic compounds to global manufacturers of cosmetic, food and pharmaceutical products. The firm commands 95 percent of the domestic ceramide market, a type of fat commonly used for skin care products to retain moisture.

Based on its expertise in organic compounds, Solus Biotech aims to develop a nano material that helps the delivery of an mRNA vaccine inside a human body.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
