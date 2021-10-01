 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Unification minister calls for Europe's role in peace process, humanitarian assistance to N. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 1, 2021 - 15:53       Updated : Oct 1, 2021 - 15:53

South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young (L) shakes hands with Witold Waszczykowski, vice-chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, in Belgium on Thursday, in this photo released by the ministry the following day. (Yonhap)
South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young (L) shakes hands with Witold Waszczykowski, vice-chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, in Belgium on Thursday, in this photo released by the ministry the following day. (Yonhap)
Unification Minister Lee In-young on Friday asked Europe to support South Korea's efforts in advancing the peace process on the peninsula, his office said Friday.

Lee met with Jutta Urpilainen and Janez Lenarcic of the European Commission in Belgium on Thursday and requested Europe play a "more active role" in providing humanitarian assistance to the North and in building trust among the two Koreas and the United States.

The two sides discussed "creative ways" to cooperate and shared the view that humanitarian aid should be delivered to the North amid the COVID-19 pandemic regardless of the current security situation, the ministry said.

Lee also stressed the need for the international community to stay open to easing sanctions in the humanitarian field during his meeting with Witold Waszczykowski, vice-chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, and with the Delegation for relations with the Korean Peninsula.

Lee is scheduled to visit Sweden on Friday to meet with Foreign Minister Ann Linde and government officials in charge of the Korean Peninsula to seek Sweden's support in inter-Korean relations. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114