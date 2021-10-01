 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

DP leader congratulates PM Kishida on election victory, urges against Yasukuni Shrine visit

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 1, 2021 - 15:51       Updated : Oct 1, 2021 - 15:51

Democratic Party Chairman Rep. Song Young-gil attends a meeting of the supreme party council at the National Assembly in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
Democratic Party Chairman Rep. Song Young-gil attends a meeting of the supreme party council at the National Assembly in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
The chairman of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Friday congratulated Fumio Kishida on his recent victory in the Japanese ruling party's leadership race and urged the incoming prime minister to avoid making a diplomatic faux pas, such as visiting the controversial Yasukuni Shrine.

"In order to resolve the strained South Korea-Japan relationship, (Kishida) should abstain from conduct that hampers the national sentiment of neighboring countries like South Korea and China, such as a visit to worship at the Yasukuni Shrine," DP Chairman Rep. Song Young-gil stated during a meeting of the supreme party council.

The war shrine, which beautifies Japan's past wars of aggression and enshrines war criminals, is often a source of diplomatic tension between Seoul and Tokyo when ranking Japanese officials visit the shrine for worships.

The DP leader urged the new Kishida administration to break away from the policy direction of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and come up with a new stance focusing on improved Seoul-Tokyo relations and enhancing bilateral ties.

The former Japanese foreign minister is set to take office as the country's new prime minister Monday, following his victory in the leadership race of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party earlier this week. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114