 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Korea‘s global battery market share rises, but so does foreign reliance on key materials

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Oct 1, 2021 - 15:15       Updated : Oct 1, 2021 - 15:15
Rep. Kim Kyung-man of the ruling Democratic Party. (Rep. Kim Kyung-man office)
Rep. Kim Kyung-man of the ruling Democratic Party. (Rep. Kim Kyung-man office)


South Korea commands almost half of the world’s secondary battery market, but the country‘s reliance on imported materials is growing to an alarming level, data showed Friday.

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy data obtained by Rep. Kim Kyung-man, the nation’s share of the global secondary battery market spiked from 34.7 percent in 2018 to 44.1 percent in 2020. The country is home to three of the world‘s major battery producers, LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and SK On (formerly SK Innovation).

However, 63.9 percent of four key materials used for battery making -- cathodes, anodes, and separators and electrolytes -- were imported from foreign companies.

In detail, 50 percent of cathodes, 77.6 percent of anodes, 61.5 percent of separators and 66.3 percent of electrolytes were supplied from non-Korean companies.

Local companies account for 19.5 percent of the global cathode production, 8.3 percent of anode, 19.7 percent of seperator and 12.1 percent of electrolytes, the data showed.

“Korea is without a doubt a battery superpower, but the heavy foreign reliance (on importaed materials) can lead to a situation where ‘one man sows and another man reaps.’ Comprehensive support is necessary to raise the localization rate,” Rep. Kim said.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114