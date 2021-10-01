 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Air Force sets up crime unit after sex abuse case

By Choi Si-young
Published : Oct 1, 2021 - 15:13       Updated : Oct 1, 2021 - 15:18
An Air Force commander in charge of a new crime unit speaks to officers Friday. (Republic of Korea Air Force)
An Air Force commander in charge of a new crime unit speaks to officers Friday. (Republic of Korea Air Force)
The Air Force on Friday set up a unit of investigators at its headquarters following accusations that cover-ups led to the suicide of a master sergeant who claimed to have been sexually assaulted.

The new unit will be in charge of investigating criminal cases related to the Air Force to replace military police accused of looking the other way when the master sergeant filed a complaint. The sergeant’s death sparked a public outcry that led the military to form an independent investigation unit.

Military police will no longer be able to look at crimes, but they will carry on policing their bases. The new unit will run a central command at the Air Force headquarters, five regional offices and a forensics department.

Meanwhile, the family of the master sergeant said the military should name a special prosecutor to investigate her death, noting the prosecutor should be a civilian. The military appointed a military prosecutor to run the investigation. But it has been neither thorough nor effective, according to the family.

“The military prosecutor reports to the chief prosecutor (at the Ministry of National Defense), who was the reason in the first place the ministry came up with a special prosecutor because he had botched the initial probe,” the family said.

According to the family, those responsible for the death should be held accountable but the ministry is avoiding to indict them, and the civilian authority taking over the case is the answer,

In August, the military overhauled its criminal system, handing over much of its power to investigate and rule on cases involving service members to civilian authority. However, critics said the military should have dismantled the military courts entirely. The military courts can now only hear first trials.

Despite reforms, public confidence in the military is at its lowest because many scandals have since come to light, including allegations of abuse, sexual assault and subsequent cover-ups.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114