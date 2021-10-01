S. Korea to extend toughened social distancing rules for 2 weeks: PM

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum arrives at an interagency meeting on the government's coronavirus response at the government office complex in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korea will maintain toughened social distancing rules across the nation for two more weeks, the prime minister said Friday, as the country is bracing for a potential surge in new COVID-19 cases ahead of back-to-back extended weekends.

Under the renewed plan that will go into effect Monday, the greater Seoul area will remain under the toughest social distancing of Level 4, while the rest of the country will be under Level 3, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said during an interagency meeting on the government's coronavirus response.

Cafes and restaurants in the capital area will be allowed to operate until 10 p.m. and social gatherings of up to six people will be allowed in the capital area after 6 p.m. if four of them are fully vaccinated.

Kim, however, said rules for weddings, first birthday parties and outdoor sports facilities will be partly revised based around fully vaccinated people amid continued complaints over gathering restrictions.

The aftermath of last week's Chuseok fall harvest holiday has worsened the country's fourth wave of the pandemic, with daily cases remaining over 1,000 for the last 86 days despite strengthened virus curbs to slow down the nationwide spread.

Health authorities have expressed concern about another surge in new cases as two back-to-back extended weekends will likely lead to more travel and fuel even a greater spread of the virus. National Foundation Day (Oct. 3) and Hangeul Day (Oct. 9), which both fall on Sundays this year, will be observed on the following respective Mondays. (Yonhap)