Dunkin’ Donuts apologizes for unsanitary donut factory

A video from KBS shows dough stained with orange-colored droplets. (KBS screen capture)



The Korean operator of Dunkin’ Donuts, BR Korea, issued an official apology Thursday saying it will “thoroughly abide by sanitary standards,” following a video showing donuts baked in unsanitary conditions.



South Korea’s public broadcaster KBS aired on Wednesday a video taken by an anonymous worker this summer showing the inside of the firm’s donut factory in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province.



The footage shows dough stained with orange droplets that are presumed to have fallen from ventilators above. Frying machines were seen covered with black mold-like substances.



According to KBS, the factory in question is responsible for 60 percent of all donuts made locally. Dunkin’ Donuts operates around 600 stores across the country.





An official apology is issued by BR Korea and posted to the Dunkin’ Donuts website. (Screen capture)