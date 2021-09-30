Tax agency cracks down on property-related tax evasion involving young people

Park Jae-hyung, assistant commissioner for property taxation at the NTS, speaks about the agency's recent probe into property-related tax evasion involving young people, at a press briefing in Sejong on Thursday. (NTS)
South Korea’s tax agency is probing cases of suspected tax evasion involving hundreds of young people who allegedly acquired houses, commercial buildings and stocks through undue wealth transfers from their parents.
The National Tax Service said on Thursday it has launched a probe into 446 individuals who are under the age of 20 and in their early 30s, saying that they have “seriously hampered fairness” in society by increasing their wealth in an improper manner.
Of them, 155 people had allegedly earned money in an illegal or dishonest fashion while using the funds to buy apartments and commercial buildings, or to run their own businesses. Seventy-two people were suspected of making false real estate contracts to hide lineally inherited and gifted assets.
Another 197 young individuals allegedly received stocks from their parents using expedient means for management right succession. Twenty-two of them led luxurious lives with hidden assets obtained from parents via improper means, the agency said.
The crackdown came as the number of property purchases among young people saw a marked increase lately following a nationwide real estate and stock investment fever. Amid heavy property-related tax burdens, parents have also been found to have handed down assets to children through improper channels.
“We will respond strictly to unfair cases that impede social order, such as expedient inheritance without paying taxes by launching thorough probes,” said Park Jae-hyung, assistant commissioner for property taxation at the NTS.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
