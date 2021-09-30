 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Tax agency cracks down on property-related tax evasion involving young people

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Sept 30, 2021 - 15:26       Updated : Sept 30, 2021 - 15:26
Park Jae-hyung, assistant commissioner for property taxation at the NTS, speaks about the agency's recent probe into property-related tax evasion involving young people, at a press briefing in Sejong on Thursday. (NTS)
Park Jae-hyung, assistant commissioner for property taxation at the NTS, speaks about the agency's recent probe into property-related tax evasion involving young people, at a press briefing in Sejong on Thursday. (NTS)
South Korea’s tax agency is probing cases of suspected tax evasion involving hundreds of young people who allegedly acquired houses, commercial buildings and stocks through undue wealth transfers from their parents.

The National Tax Service said on Thursday it has launched a probe into 446 individuals who are under the age of 20 and in their early 30s, saying that they have “seriously hampered fairness” in society by increasing their wealth in an improper manner.

Of them, 155 people had allegedly earned money in an illegal or dishonest fashion while using the funds to buy apartments and commercial buildings, or to run their own businesses. Seventy-two people were suspected of making false real estate contracts to hide lineally inherited and gifted assets.

Another 197 young individuals allegedly received stocks from their parents using expedient means for management right succession. Twenty-two of them led luxurious lives with hidden assets obtained from parents via improper means, the agency said.

The crackdown came as the number of property purchases among young people saw a marked increase lately following a nationwide real estate and stock investment fever. Amid heavy property-related tax burdens, parents have also been found to have handed down assets to children through improper channels.

“We will respond strictly to unfair cases that impede social order, such as expedient inheritance without paying taxes by launching thorough probes,” said Park Jae-hyung, assistant commissioner for property taxation at the NTS.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114