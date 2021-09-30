Galaxy Z Fold3 can be used as digital car key for Genesis GV60

Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its latest smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold3, will be able to be used as a digital car key for a new electric vehicle from South Korean luxury automaker Genesis.

The tech giant said its ultra-wideband (UWB)-based digital car key service with its Galaxy smartphones will be available for the Genesis GV60.

At its Unpacked event in January, Samsung said it is working with several automakers, including Audi, BMW, Ford and Genesis, to develop digital key service. The Genesis GV60, which was unveiled Thursday, is the first vehicle to showcase such a new solution.

"UWB technology uses radio waves to operate like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But it transmits radio waves at a much higher frequency, allowing better spatial awareness and directional capabilities, according to Samsung.

UWB enables passive entry, so you can say goodbye to digging through your pockets and bags in search of your keys," the company said. "You'll be able to lock and unlock your car, start the engine, open the trunk and even activate personalized settings, like adjusting your seat and mirror position before you enter the car, all through your smartphone and without pushing a button."

Samsung said its solution comes with advanced security technology to protect user information and fully comply with the digital key standard from the Car Connectivity Consortium.

The world's largest smartphone vendor said five smartphone models -- the Galaxy Z Fold3, the Galaxy S21+, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold2 -- will support UWB-based digital car key service within this year through a software update. (Yonhap)