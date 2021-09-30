[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Bupyeong Pungmul Festival



The Bupyeong Pungmul Festival is scheduled to take place in Bupyeong, Incheon, Oct. 13 to 17.



This year’s festival will be held both online and offline. The in-person activities will be at Camp Market and the Bupyeong Art Center, and the event will also be broadcast via the festival’s official YouTube channel.



The festival, established in 1997, seeks to promote traditional culture, recall Bupyeong’s farming traditions and share with visitors the rhythm of “pungmul,” or farmers’ music.



Visitors of all ages are welcome to enjoy various activities for free, including concerts and drone shows.



Updates can be found at portal.icbp.go.kr.







Ulsan Onggi Festival



The Ulsan Onggi Festival takes place at Oegosan Onggi Village in Ulsan from Oct. 1 to 8, and the event will be broadcast via the festival’s official YouTube channel. Onggi refers to Korean traditional pottery, and the finished products are often used to store kimchi and other foods.



The online-offline hybrid festival seeks to promote this local specialty and offer visitors a chance to learn more about it through various activities and hands-on experiences, including onggi-making workshops and an onggi exhibition.



Sponsored by the Ulju Culture Foundation, the event welcomes visitors of all ages. Admission fees differ for the various programs.



More information can be found at www.onggi.or.kr.







Incheon Open Port Culture Night



Incheon Open Port Culture Night is scheduled to take place within Incheon’s Open Port Culture District in Jung-gu from Oct. 16 to 23.



The festival showcases the history and culture of Incheon, South Korea’s first international city. Managed by the Incheon Tourism Organization, the event offers storytelling walking tours, splendid lighting displays and concerts.



Visitors of all ages are welcome to enjoy the festival for free.



More information can be found at www.culturenight.co.kr.







Yeoju Ogok Naru Festival



The Yeoju Ogok Naru Festival is to be an online-offline hybrid event at the Yeoju Premium Outlet from Oct. 15 through 18.



The event seeks to promote agricultural products, including rice and sweet potatoes, from Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province. Its open markets are ready to greet visitors, who can buy local products at affordable prices.



The Yeoju Sejong Culture Foundation offers concerts, fireworks, “ssireum” (traditional Korean wrestling), tightrope walking and the Korean traditional ritual “gut.” Performances and programs vary in duration, and visitors of all ages are welcome.



Updates can be found at www.yjogoknaru.or.kr.





