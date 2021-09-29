 Back To Top
Business

GC Pharma in talks with J&J for COVID-19 vaccine deal

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Sept 29, 2021 - 16:48       Updated : Sept 29, 2021 - 16:48
GC Pharma's headquarters in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province (GC Pharma)
GC Pharma's headquarters in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province (GC Pharma)

South Korean biopharmaceutical firm GC Pharma is in talks with Janssen to sign a contract manufacturing deal for Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to industry sources Wednesday.

Industry sources said Janssen conducted a site inspection of GC Pharma’s drug manufacturing facility this month. The inspection was said to have gone through without any particular issues.

Officials from Janssen are said to have visited earlier this month GC Pharma’s plant in Ochang, North Chungcheong Province.

GC Pharma remained silent on the rumor about the potential deal with the pharmaceutical firm wholly owned by Johnson & Johnson.

GC Pharma’s plant in Ochang is known to be capable of producing around 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines a year. The manufacturing capacity could also increase to 2-3 billion doses, according to GC Pharma.

GC Pharma’s manufacturing capacity could help Janssen meet global demand for its COVID-19 vaccine, which is expected to grow further as many countries, including the US, will make decisions on booster shots of Jassen‘s COVID-19 vaccine in the near future.

In Korea, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety will roll out plans for booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccines in December.

Meanwhile, if GC Pharma successfully signs the deal, it will become the third local company to sign a CMO deal to produce COVID-19 vaccines, following SK Bioscience and Samsung Biologics.

In May, Samsung Biologics, a biopharmaceutical unit of Korea’s top conglomerate Samsung Group, signed a new contract manufacturing deal with Moderna for the fill-and-finish process of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Last year, SK bioscience signed a contract manufacturing organization agreement with AstraZeneca to produce AZD1222.


By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
