2021 Korea Art Week to open Oct. 7

Actors Yoon Seung-a (left) and Kim Moo-yeol are to promote Korea Art Week 2021 as honorary ambassadors. (Culture Ministry)
Korea Art Week 2021, organized by the Culture Ministry’s Korea Arts Management Service, will take place Oct. 7-17 and feature local art exhibitions and events.
A total of 17 art tours prepared by different institutions will be available this year, allowing groups of up to 10 people to enjoy guided tours of art galleries as well as public and private art museums with curators.
Some 21 art institutions selected through an open competition will present “Beyond Exhibition,” a program consisting of hands-on experiences such as workshops and artist talks, all free of charge.
A poster for Korea Art Week 2021 (Culture Ministry)
This year the art week will focus on photography and introduce Ilmin Museum’s exhibition “Super Fine” along with presentations arranged by museums that specialize in photography.
An online forum discussing the art of photography will be hosted through the Korea Arts Management Service’s YouTube channel in October.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has yet to be resolved, Korea Art Week 2021 is to offer online service to those staying at home. Some 17 art institutions have produced virtual reality tours of their exhibitions, offering a 360-degree view of the exhibition halls and high-resolution images of the works.
Minhyuk of boy band Monsta X will introduce the week’s programs on Oct. 6 through streaming service Naver Now.
During the event, other local art events will offer discounts. The Korea International Art Fair, Daegu Photo Biennale and Cheongju Craft Biennale will offer discounts of up to 40 percent for those who purchase tickets to Korea Art Week 2021.
For more information, check the official website at artweek.kr
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)