2021 Korea Art Week to open Oct. 7

Actors Yoon Seung-a (left) and Kim Moo-yeol are to promote Korea Art Week 2021 as honorary ambassadors. (Culture Ministry)





Korea Art Week 2021, organized by the Culture Ministry’s Korea Arts Management Service, will take place Oct. 7-17 and feature local art exhibitions and events.



A total of 17 art tours prepared by different institutions will be available this year, allowing groups of up to 10 people to enjoy guided tours of art galleries as well as public and private art museums with curators.



Some 21 art institutions selected through an open competition will present “Beyond Exhibition,” a program consisting of hands-on experiences such as workshops and artist talks, all free of charge.







A poster for Korea Art Week 2021 (Culture Ministry)