Business

S. Korea to launch domestically developed rocket on Oct. 21

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Sept 29, 2021 - 17:02       Updated : Sept 29, 2021 - 17:02
South Korea's homegrown space rocket stands on a launch pad for a wet dress rehearsal at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province, Sunday. (The Ministry of Science and ICT)
The South Korean government has confirmed Wednesday that it will launch the country’s first fully domestically developed satellite launch vehicle Nuri on Oct. 21 as scheduled.

The Ministry of Science and ICT said the rocket, also known as Korean Satellite Launch Vehicle II, will blast off at 4 p.m. from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province.

The time, however, could be slightly changed in accordance with weather conditions, an official from the ministry said. The official added the government will make an additional announcement in the morning of the launch day. If the weather is unfavorable, the launch could be delayed to as late as Oct. 28, according to the ministry.

If launched successfully, South Korea will become the world’s seventh country with independent capabilities to launch a satellite over 1 ton into orbit from its own soil.

Nuri is a 47.2-meter-long liquid fuel rocket capable of carrying a 1.5-ton satellite into low orbit, around 600-800 kilometers high.

Nuri is boosted by three-stage rockets. The first stage consists of four 75-ton thrust liquid-fueled rockets. This is attached to a single 75-ton rocket forming the second stage. The third stage consists of a 7-ton thrust rocket that will place the payload into orbit 600-800 kilometers high.


By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
