Business

[Photo News] Energy is the next chip

By Korea Herald
Published : Sept 29, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : Sept 29, 2021 - 16:00
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


Energy Minister Park Ki-young (front center) poses with representatives of member companies of the Energy Alliance, a private sector-led association launched in April, at Lotte Hotel in Seoul on Wednesday. 

The event, which was the group’s first meeting with the government, was attended by GS Energy CEO Hur Yong-soo, Posco Energy CEO Jeong Ki-Seop, Hanwha Energy CEO Jung In-sub, Hyosung Vice President Hwang Yoo-eon, Doosan Fuel Cell CEO Yoo Soo-kyung, DL Energy Vice Chairman and CEO Kim Sang-woo, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction CEO Jung Yeon-in, Hyundai Motor Senior Vice President Kim Dong-wook, SK Gas CEO Yun Byeong-seok, E1 CEO Koo Dong-hui and Hyundai Research Institute CEO Heo Yong-seok.

By Korea Herald (koreaherald@heraldcorp.com)
