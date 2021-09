[Photo News] Energy is the next chip

Energy Minister Park Ki-young (front center) poses with representatives of member companies of the Energy Alliance, a private sector-led association launched in April, at Lotte Hotel in Seoul on Wednesday.The event, which was the group’s first meeting with the government, was attended by GS Energy CEO Hur Yong-soo, Posco Energy CEO Jeong Ki-Seop, Hanwha Energy CEO Jung In-sub, Hyosung Vice President Hwang Yoo-eon, Doosan Fuel Cell CEO Yoo Soo-kyung, DL Energy Vice Chairman and CEO Kim Sang-woo, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction CEO Jung Yeon-in, Hyundai Motor Senior Vice President Kim Dong-wook, SK Gas CEO Yun Byeong-seok, E1 CEO Koo Dong-hui and Hyundai Research Institute CEO Heo Yong-seok.By Korea Herald ( koreaherald@heraldcorp.com