Chungcheong picks up pace in bid to host 2027 World University Games

Korea’s four local governments in the central region -- Daejeon, Sejong, North and South Chungcheong provinces -- are picking up the pace in their bid to host the 2027 FISU World University Games.
When the bid process was opened for the 2027 and 2029 University Games on Sept. 1, the local government’s joint organization named Chungcheong Megacity Bid Committee (CMBC) submitted a letter of intention to host the 2027 Games to the International University Sports Federation.
The CMBC has been endorsed by the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Leading the CMBC is Secretary-General Kim Yoon-suk who was in charge of the 2015 World University Games in Gwangju, which received high praise for establishing a sustainable mega sports event model at low cost and high efficiency.
Kim has a “long-standing relationship with FISU since 2007,” the CMBC said.
In a separate letter to the International University Sports Federation, the four governors and mayors of Daejeon, Sejong, North and South Chungcheong provinces said they will utilize Korea’s full-fledged technological capability and digital innovations to provide equal opportunity in university sports without discrimination.
“Inclusion, diversity and gender equality are integral components of the (2027 WUG in Chungcheong),” the letter read.
The CMBC is working closely with the Chungcheong Province Volunteers Center to develop and operate customized training programs for volunteers, who play an integral role in the running of the games.
The letter comes as the committee has also carried out various campaigns and events to bolster their bid as host.
In order to celebrate the International Day of University Sport on Sept. 20, the committee since last month has encouraged citizens to take part in an online event to raise awareness of the importance of university sports by offering financial rewards for winners.
The mayors and governors of the four local governments in the Chungcheong region started an online relay campaign to support the CMBC’s bid for the 2027 Games with the slogan of “Step, jump, leap, together.”
According to the committee, some 500 people across the country have taken part in the relay campaign where participants would take pictures of them holding up signs to promote Chungcheong’s bid for the 2027 WUG and post them on social media with supporting hashtags.
The World University Games is considered the second-largest global sport event, behind the Olympics.
Meanwhile, the US has submitted its proposal to host the 2027 Games in North Carolina’s Triangle region.
If the CMBC ends up hosting the 2027 WUG, it would be Korea’s fourth time to host the amateur athletic event following the 1997 Winter Universiade in Muju and Jeonju, the 2003 Summer Universade in Daegu and the 2015 Summer Universiade in Gwangju.
The International University Sports Federation will announce its initial selection of potential host cities in January.
