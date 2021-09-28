From childhood games to iconic track suits, Netflix ‘Squid Game’ syndrome grips the world

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings wears a green track suit to become the 457th contestant of “Squid Game” (Netflix)



The worldwide excitement over Netflix’s “Squid Game” is not likely to cease any time soon as even the small details of the nine-part series are fanatically enjoyed by the global audience.



The mystery sci-fi thriller has reached the top spot in countries in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, including Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Vietnam, Singapore and Thailand, according to the US-based streaming analytics firm FlixPatrol.



The popularity of “Squid Game” gained additional momentum when the show became a first Korean series to reach the No. 1 slot on Netflix US. The survival game continued to mesmerize audiences in South America and Europe as well, topping the global Netflix chart.



Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarnados said Monday at the 2021 Code Conference in Beverly Hills that “Squid Game” could be the company’s biggest show ever.



“The show is already attracting a far larger audience than the French-language crime drama ‘Lupin,’ the first non-English-language show to become the top program on the site. When we see the progress of ‘Squid Game,’ this show is bigger,” a Netflix press statement quoted Ted Sarandos as saying.



The show’s childhood games may have evoked nostalgia among many South Korean viewers, but global audiences seem to be addicted to other details of the show.



The games, once enjoyed by Korean children in the 1970s and the 1980s, lured a lot of young viewers, who have gone on to make various parodies and memes with the show’s first game, red light, green light.



Items from the drama caught the attention of viewers around the world, resulting in aluminum lunchboxes and dalgona-making kits being sold on eBay. Dalgona, referring to a crisp, sweet Korean traditional street food, is enjoyed by many TikTok users who are sharing their dalgona-making experience.





Actor Lee Jung-jae plays debt-ridden divorcee Ki-hoon in “Squid Game” (Netflix)