Military eyes AI-powered, agile Army

The South Korean Army will start testing new combat systems and operational tactics in 2024, with the aim of transforming its entire operations by 2040.
“The Army Tiger 4.0 is the future of warfare delivered by cutting-edge advances in technology,” the Army said, noting Tiger 4.0 is shortened from “Transformative Innovation of Ground forces Enhanced by the 4th industrial Revolution technology.”
The Army said it will employ artificial intelligence-powered drones to facilitate decision-making on the battlefield, and use highly mobile armored fighting vehicles that will be run by soldiers in advanced combat gear.
“As early as 2040, the entire Army will be comfortable enough with the new way we carry out our mission. Smarter and quicker,” an Army official said Tuesday, adding that test runs will start as early as 2024, following combat simulations, which will run through the year before.
The simulations, which take place every month at the brigade level, began last year and were held two weeks ago for September. The two-day exercise involved mobilizing the infantry and deploying 21 types of the newest weapons the Army has finished or is close to developing.
Drones and reconnaissance robots, along with wheeled fighting vehicles, were unveiled.
“Al-powered drones are something we’re very much interested in because they save lives. Also, we could help with standardization of the drone industry in the country, which is still working on it. After all, who needs drones more than us?” a military official said.
The Army would have to spend more to maintain drones without standardization in place, according to the official.
Wheeled fighting vehicles make up the other half of the Army’s initiative to make a more agile force, the official added, saying the equipment is advanced enough to compensate for what some critics call its weakness compared to tracked fighting vehicles.
South Korea, surrounded by mountains, needs tracked vehicles and not wheeled ones, the critics argued.
“This is our core asset to make all of us quick to respond to threats,” said Kim Na-young, a first sergeant who piloted a wheeled fighting vehicle during the combat simulation exercise.
Soldiers who took part in the exercise were all in advanced combat gear, which is designed to better protect from hostile fire and allow them to shoot down the enemy better. The Army is planning to equip every soldier with the gear as early as 2040.
“The suit does give me assurance that I will have some backing,” said Kang Jung-won, a sergeant who took part in the combat simulations wearing the gear.
“I have no doubt that this will make us smarter and faster to respond to any threat we see. The new system is lethal and will work,” said the commander who oversaw the simulation.
