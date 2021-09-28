[News Focus] Korea, 27th of 33 OECD members in women’s employment

Interior of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris (OECD)

SEJONG -- South Korea was one of seven countries whose employment rate for women stayed under 60 percent as of June, among 33 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.



As for the employment rate for men, Korea also fell far behind its Asia-Pacific neighbors -- such as Japan, which topped the list, and New Zealand -- as well as some emerging economies.



According to the OECD, the women’s employment rate in Korea posted 57.5 percent in the second quarter of this year. The figure is calculated as the portion of those employed among the female working-age population, which is 15-64.



This placed the nation at 27th of the 33 surveyed. Of the total 38 OECD members, the Paris-based organization has yet to compile or make public the relevant figures of five members -- Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg and Turkey.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)