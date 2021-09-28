 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Rival parties to continue last-minute negotiations for 2nd day on controversial media bill

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 28, 2021 - 10:39       Updated : Sept 28, 2021 - 10:39
This image distributed by the National Assembly press corps shows Reps. Kim Gi-hyeon (L) and Yun Ho-jung (R), floor leaders of the People Power Party and Democratic Party, respectively, greeting each other during a meeting chaired by National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug on Monday. (National Assembly Pess Corps)
This image distributed by the National Assembly press corps shows Reps. Kim Gi-hyeon (L) and Yun Ho-jung (R), floor leaders of the People Power Party and Democratic Party, respectively, greeting each other during a meeting chaired by National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug on Monday. (National Assembly Pess Corps)
Rival parties will continue their negotiations Tuesday to find a negotiated solution to a controversial media bill under criticism for potentially undermining press freedom.

Reps. Yun Ho-jung and Kim Gi-hyeon, floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), respectively, will sit down for a meeting chaired by National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug later in the morning to negotiate the ruling party-proposed amendment to the media arbitration act.

The bill centered on strengthening punitive damages against fake news has been under bipartisan negotiations for nearly a month after the DP stepped back from its initial plan to advance it through a plenary parliamentary meeting in late August facing strong backlash from opposition parties and media industry groups.

As a number of contentious issues remained unresolved by the Monday deadline set last month by the rival parties for putting the bill to a full-floor vote, however, the parties decided to reschedule the plenary voting session to Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials of the two parties, they have come so far as to narrow their differences on the most contentious issue of enforcing punitive damages up to five times the normal amount on media outlets found guilty of disinformation.

The parties were reportedly considering removing the term dictating the fivefold increase in favor of alternative measures enforcing aggravated penalties against fake news.

The bipartisan talks, however, hit a sticking point over the right of fake news victims to demand the removal of relevant media reports, granted in the bill, with the PPP insisting the complete elimination of the term, party officials said.

The issue of whether to give the right to demand corrections of media outlets has also remained a point of fierce bipartisan contention, they added.

The DP is expected to decide the fate of the contentious bill, including if it will unilaterally push it through a plenary vote in the afternoon, depending on whether the bipartisan talks reach a deal. The party currently controls 169 seats of the unicameral 300-member parliament. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114