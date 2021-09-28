Samsung loses ground in smartphone image sensor market in H1: report

Samsung Electronics Co. remained in second place in the global smartphone image sensor market in the first half of the year, a report showed Tuesday, although its share declined from a year earlier.

Samsung captured a 25 percent revenue share in the first six months of the year, down from 32 percent a year ago, according to market researcher Strategy Analytics.

Sony dominated the market with a 42 percent revenue share, slightly down from 44 percent a year earlier, while OmniVision came in third with a 13 percent revenue share, up from 9 percent a year ago.

The worldwide smartphone image sensor market in the first half of 2021 recorded a revenue growth of more 10 percent on-year to reach $7 billion.

"The image sensor vendors witnessed an accelerated momentum from smartphone OEMs, who actively adopted high-resolution CIS and low-pixel CIS products for multicamera applications, to secure inventory and cater to pent-up demand," said Jeffrey Mathews, a senior analyst at Strategy Analytics. "Sony, Samsung and OmniVision supplied key high-resolution CIS products to leading smartphone OEMs in H1 2021." (Yonhap)