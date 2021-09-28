 Back To Top
Business

Samsung loses ground in smartphone image sensor market in H1: report

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 28, 2021 - 09:29       Updated : Sept 28, 2021 - 09:29

This file photo shows Samsung Electronics Co.'s office building in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Co. remained in second place in the global smartphone image sensor market in the first half of the year, a report showed Tuesday, although its share declined from a year earlier.

Samsung captured a 25 percent revenue share in the first six months of the year, down from 32 percent a year ago, according to market researcher Strategy Analytics.

Sony dominated the market with a 42 percent revenue share, slightly down from 44 percent a year earlier, while OmniVision came in third with a 13 percent revenue share, up from 9 percent a year ago.

The worldwide smartphone image sensor market in the first half of 2021 recorded a revenue growth of more 10 percent on-year to reach $7 billion.

"The image sensor vendors witnessed an accelerated momentum from smartphone OEMs, who actively adopted high-resolution CIS and low-pixel CIS products for multicamera applications, to secure inventory and cater to pent-up demand," said Jeffrey Mathews, a senior analyst at Strategy Analytics. "Sony, Samsung and OmniVision supplied key high-resolution CIS products to leading smartphone OEMs in H1 2021." (Yonhap)

 

