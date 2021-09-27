[Today’s K-pop] Shinee’s Key drops 1st EP “Bad Love”

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Key of Shinee came out with his first solo EP “Bad Love” on Friday.



It has been 2 1/2 years since his previous solo album, and as he said via a statement through his company, is full music that shows his personal taste.



“It will be impossible to make an album that is perfect in every aspect but I am satisfied in that I’ve been able to have quite a say,” said the veteran idol. He was inspired by the combination of retro and space and the overall concept was based on that idea.



Title track “Bad Love” boasts powerful choreography all the more so because the highlight is kept simple, as per his request. He wrote the lyrics for “Saturday Night” and “Eighteen (End of My World).” The former goes like a novel as he imagined going through a breakup while coping with the pandemic while the latter is a letter to his 18-year-old self.



Songs from the six-track EP were performed for the first time one day prior to the release in an online concert that was livestreamed.



NCT127 hits Billboard 200 as No.3





(Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT127 ranked No. 3 on Billboard 200 with its third full album “Sticker,” announced the publication on Sunday in the US.



It is the highest spot for the band. Its first LP “Regular-Irregular” entered the chart as No. 86 in 2018 followed by fourth EP “NCT#127 We Are Superhuman” (No. 11) in 2019 and second LP “NCT#127 Neo Zone” (No. 5) in 2020.



No. 3 also is the highest record for a K-pop album so far this year.



The nine-piece act’s LP was released on Friday and sold over 2.15 million copies in the first week of sales. It topped a series of charts at home and abroad and became its first album to enter UK’s Official Albums Chart.



AB6IX returns with 2nd LP





(Credit: Brand New Entertainment)

AB6IX unveiled its second studio album “Mo’ Complete” on Monday.



It is linked with its debut album “B: Complete” and completes the two-part series. Consisting of 10 tracks that spans across hip-hop and R&B to deep house.



“It has already been two years since the first LP,” said Lee Daehwi acknowledging that it reminded him of how fast time flies.



“All of us put in so much to fill it with better music,” said Kim Donghyun. He wrote a track named “3,” which is based on the feelings that can be felt in three seconds.



But it was title track “Cherry” that took extra efforts, they admitted.



“It took the most time ever since we debuted to record the song,” volunteered Jeon Woong, and the experience made the song dear to their hearts all the more.



“The members, as always, participated a lot in making this album,” said Lee. He oversaw the recordings, for the first time in quite a while, and saw that their vocal capabilities have improved, he added.



The quartet will perform “Cherry” for the first time in an online showcase that will be broadcast live later on Friday.



Big Bang’s Taeyang to become father: report





(Credit: YG Entertainment)