First Vice FM Choi to visit Pakistan for policy talks

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun will visit Pakistan this week for policy talks with senior officials there on bilateral cooperation and regional security, the foreign ministry said Monday.

Choi is set to attend the 11th South Korea-Pakistan policy consultative meeting with ranking Islamabad officials Wednesday. The two countries last held the policy session in Seoul in November 2018.

Choi plans to use the meeting to express appreciation to the Pakistani government for its support for Seoul's humanitarian operation last month to evacuate nearly 400 Afghan co-workers and family members to South Korea.

The ministry said Choi's visit this time will serve as a crucial opportunity to strengthen communication between the two countries to expand bilateral cooperation and jointly contribute to regional peace. (Yonhap)