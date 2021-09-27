 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Hyundai to use Samsung sludge to make steel

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Sept 27, 2021 - 16:43       Updated : Sept 27, 2021 - 16:45
Workers pose for a photo with recycled material from semiconductor wastewater sludge. (Yonhap)
Workers pose for a photo with recycled material from semiconductor wastewater sludge. (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Steel announced Monday that they had developed a new wastewater recycling technology that would allow sludge from the chip manufacturing process to be reused for steelmaking.

Their joint research found that calcium fluoride in the sludge was similar to fluorite, a material used in steelmaking to reduce melting temperatures and remove impurities.

Hyundai Steel said it expected the deal to help the company save on costs, since South Korean steelmakers rely entirely on imports for fluorite. Hyundai Steel currently imports around 20,000 tons of fluorite a year. With the new technology, the company anticipates being able to replace 10,000 tons of fluorite with calcium fluoride from wastewater sludge.

The latest technology will help Samsung Electronics meet its environmental objectives by recycling its wastewater.

Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Steel started their joint research on wastewater in August last year after signing a partnership agreement with local recycling firm Pos Ceramics to develop the wastewater recycling technology.

In April this year, Hyundai Steel used 30 tons of the fluorite substitute to produce steel products at its plant in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province.

In August, the two companies received final approval for the technology from the National Institute of Environmental Research.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114