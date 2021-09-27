 Back To Top
National

Sejong University professor to join Engineering Structures editorial board

By Korea Herald
Published : Sept 27, 2021 - 11:31       Updated : Sept 27, 2021 - 11:31
A professor from Sejong University has been picked to serve on the editorial board of an international research journal, the Seoul-based higher education institution announced Monday.

Lee Jaehong, a professor of architectural engineering at Sejong University, will serve as a member of the editorial board for Engineering Structures, a globally prestigious research journal in the field of structural engineering and structural mechanics communities.

The biweekly journal, run by Netherlands-based publisher Elsevier since 1978, focuses on principles and technologies of structures and engineering structural components. It had an impact factor of 4.471 in 2020.

Lee earned his doctorate in engineering mechanics at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University after earning his bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering and completing his master’s in architectural structures at Yonsei University.

According to ResearchGate, Lee has been involved with a total of 259 published materials, and his works have been cited more than 5,500 times as of Monday.

Lee, a registered member of the Korean Academy of Science and Technology, is at the moment researching on ways to combine structural engineering with big data and artificial intelligence for practical purposes, Sejong University said.

By The Korea Herald staff (khnews@heraldcorp.com)

By Korea Herald (koreadherald@heradcorp.com)
