Seoul International Writers’ Festival to shed light on literature’s role in post-pandemic era

Poster for the 10th Seoul International Writers’ Festival (SIWF)

The lingering pandemic has brought about uncertainties on how to engage in dialogue with others, but communication between writers and readers will carry on at the 10th Seoul International Writers’ Festival, scheduled to be held from Oct. 8 to 24.



A total of 33 writers -- including 16 national writers -- from 16 different countries will join this year’s festival to share their views on the role and duties that literature will hopefully serve in the post-pandemic era, under the overarching theme, “Awakening.”



Unlike last year’s event which had to take place solely online, this year’s festival is expected to be partially held on site, the Literature Translation Institute of Korea announced on Friday.



The event, sponsored by the Culture Ministry, is jointly hosted by LTI Korea, the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture, the Seoul Design Foundation and Incheon International Airport Corp. The Educational Broadcasting System supported the festival’s overall content production.



Throughout the 17 days, special film screenings, a radio session called “writers’ attic,” and a series of multilanguage reading sessions will be held in addition to discussions and debate sessions with writers, critics and readers in the literary circle. A wide range of topics such as environment, gender, genre fiction, science fiction and youth literature will be covered.





Scene from a film by director Goong Yu-jeong, based on writer Kim Kyung-uk's short story, "Big Brother" (SIWF)