 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

Schiff to hold solo, four hands piano recitals in Korea

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Sept 27, 2021 - 15:33       Updated : Sept 27, 2021 - 15:34
Poster image for Andras Schiff‘s solo recital at the Seoul Arts Center (Mast Media)
Poster image for Andras Schiff‘s solo recital at the Seoul Arts Center (Mast Media)
With the local performing art scene preparing for the new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic, pianist Andras Schiff is to go onstage in Korea with a series of performances, from solo concerts to a four hands piano recital.

Classical pianist Schiff who has received numerous awards, including Grammy and Grammophon awards, the Bartok Prize and the Royal Academy of Music Bach Prize, is to hold multiple performances in Korea in October.

Schiff will hold a solo recital at the Seoul Arts Center in southern Seoul on Oct. 7, performing Bach’s Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue in D minor BWV 903 and Capriccio in B flat major BWV 992, Beethoven’s Sonata No. 17 in D minor, Op. 31 “The Tempest,” Sonata No. 26 in E flat major Op. 81a “Les Adieux” and more.

The Hungarian-born pianist is widely recognized for his interpretation of Bach and Beethoven. Schiff is considered a Bach specialist, his recording of the Goldberg Variations in 2003 gained critical acclaim.

Since his late 40s, Schiff has been focusing on Beethoven. He completed the recording of Beethoven’s 32 piano sonatas in 2009. He is a member of Beethoven-Haus in Bonn, Germany.

After the Seoul recital, Schiff will hold another solo recital in Daegu on Oct. 9 with the same program.

Following the solo recital series, Schiff will go onstage with pianist Kim Sun-wook for a four hands piano recital at the Tongyeong International Music Hall in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province on Oct. 12.

Kim, the winner of the 2006 Leeds International Piano Competition, is a celebrated concert pianist in and out of Korea. Earlier this year, he went onstage with the Berlin Philharmonic, performing Chin Un-suk’s piano concerto. He has also been conducting, taking the baton for the KBS Symphony Orchestra.

The program for the recital -- which will be released on the day of the recital -- is to include the works of Mozart and Schubert. The two pianists will take to the stage at the Seoul Arts Center as part of the same program on Oct. 14.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114