 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Military reports 9 COVID-19 cases

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 25, 2021 - 12:01       Updated : Sept 25, 2021 - 12:01

A service members is seen at Seoul station's terminal on Sept. 16, two days before Chuseok holiday. (Yonhap)
A service members is seen at Seoul station's terminal on Sept. 16, two days before Chuseok holiday. (Yonhap)
Eight service members and an Army civilian employee have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload reported among the military population to 1,732, the defense ministry said Saturday.

Seven of them -- one airman, two Marines, three soldiers and an Army civilian employee -- were confirmed to have contracted

COVID-19 during or after a vacation, while the others were found to have been infected after developing symptoms, according to the ministry.

The infections were reported across the country, from Seoul to the eastern border town of Goseong and the southeastern city of Daegu, in the wake of the mass migration during the Chuseok holiday that ran from Monday to Wednesday.

On Saturday, South Korea reported an all-time high number of daily coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day with 3,273 infections. The total caseload rose to 298,402. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114