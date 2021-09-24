 Back To Top
Business

Gordon Ramsay to bring his burgers to Seoul

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : Sept 24, 2021 - 16:16       Updated : Sept 24, 2021 - 16:22
(Gordon Ramsay Restaurants official homepage)
(Gordon Ramsay Restaurants official homepage)

Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay will open a Seoul branch of his famed burger restaurant at Lotte World Tower in Jamsil, southern Seoul, this December.

The Seoul location will be the first Gordon Ramsay Burger in Asia, and the third branch to open globally.

Ramsay rose to stardom as the iconic host of “Hell’s Kitchen,” an American cooking competition show that has aired since 2005. The British chef owns several restaurants under his name which, all together, have earned 16 Michelin stars.

Gordon Ramsay Burger launched in 2012 and can be found in Las Vegas and London.

The restaurant’s signature menu item is the Hell’s Kitchen Burger, which priced at $17.99 in the US.

Burgers in Seoul are expected to be priced similarly to its international branches, industry insiders said, as the chain plans to use the same ingredients.

Premium burgers are becoming an attractive staple food for many South Korean consumers who prefer quick and easy casual dining options. According to market watcher Euro Monitor, South Korea’s burger market grew 28.6 percent from 2015 to 2020.

It has also become a major market for global chains.

New York-based Shake Shack has opened 17 stores since its local launch five years ago. Egg Slut, a California-born egg sandwich chain, has introduced three local branches since opening its first in COEX, southern Seoul in 2020.

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)
