 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Opinion

[Digital Simplicity] Gadget-upgrade fever during pandemic era

By Yang Sung-jin
Published : Sept 25, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Sept 25, 2021 - 16:01
The coronavirus pandemic makes it a new normal to stay home rather than venture out to meet with people. Consequently, a wide variety of indoor activities ranging from home renovation to binge-watching videos on streaming services are booming.

The trend offers a unique chance for those who want to upgrade their outdated gadgets in the name of improving the quality of life at home. Of course, I proudly belong to the group keen on justifying spending on new gadgets. The item that has kept me reading tons of online reviews is a new type of speakers that would replace -- and hopefully upgrade -- my old home theater system.

Before I talk about the mysterious audio gear market, I have to clarify my position on Hi-Fi. I’m not an audiophile. My music library, now mostly in digital format, is fairly small. My knowledge about music in general is also limited, as I listen to a short list of my favorite musicians.

Nevertheless, I am now more than willing to overhaul my music system in the living room, largely because a slew of advanced solutions and far better devices are now available at relatively affordable prices.

About 20 years ago, setting up a home theater system was a sweeping trend in South Korea, along with the then fast-growing DVD market. At first, I was skeptical about the potential of DVDs, as I thought my 14-inch TV set was good enough for cozy home entertainment.

As with those who tend to upgrade their gadgets whenever possible, I quickly pulled out of the skeptic’s phase and jumped into a vicious cycle of upgrading. Eager to see movies on a bigger screen, I bought a 29-inch TV and started collecting DVD titles known for its excellent audio-visual quality. At the time, I could not afford a pricey 5.1 channel home theater system. When I found old speakers that had long been gathering dust in the storage room, I came up with a solution: a makeshift multichannel home theater system. I put together old speakers and purchased a used center speaker and a simple amplifier. With the mix of old and new speakers plugged into the TV, I watched “The Matrix.” I was simply awestruck by the dramatically improved sound quality based on the 5.1 channel system.

That was when I crossed the point of no return. Once people get a taste of better sound or visuals, it is incredibly difficult to downgrade their systems. I meekly followed the typical pattern of looking for better speakers, amplifiers and subwoofers. Eventually, over a relatively short period of time, I reached the far end of the upgrade cycle by settling down with my current home theater system. In the following years, the idea of upgrading again never came to mind -- until last year.

When the coronavirus hit the world last year, I was also required to stay home longer and, whether I wanted it or not, I came to take a closer look at my home theater system that looks increasingly outdated. One thing that bothered me the most is a web of cables that are wired into the amplifier and speakers. I didn’t dare to sort out the jumble of cables, even though I know I should simplify my living space as recommended by tidying-up guru Marie Kondo.

Another issue is that the system is not compatible with the high-quality streaming audio services like Apple Music and Tidal that are gaining popularity. When the two factors are combined, I have noticed that my system does not “spark joy” any longer.

I considered many options, focusing chiefly on the wireless system. I did not want to end up with a burdensome assortment of HDMI, optical and coaxial cables that should be connected into the central system. And I realized that I don’t have to stick to a 5.1 home theater system. It is almost impossible to raise the volume of the Hi-Fi system to a level that I like in a typical Korean apartment complex for fear of causing inter-floor noise or unbearable vibrations.

My final choice was a set of active wireless speakers. No amplifier, no complex setup of arcane cables, no subwoofer. Now, I listen to my favorite songs via Wi-Fi network at home in a far more simplified system. I’m not sure how long I will use the new system, but I hope this will be good enough for another decade -- or until I catch another gadget-upgrade fever.


Yang Sung-jin is a senior writer at The Korea Herald. -- Ed.

By Yang Sung-jin (insight@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114