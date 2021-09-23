 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

S. Korea vows to join global efforts to improve situation in war-torn Afghanistan

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 23, 2021 - 14:47       Updated : Sept 23, 2021 - 14:47

This captured image, provided by the foreign ministry on Thursday, shows the Group of 20 ministerial meeting held via virtual link to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. (Yonhap)
This captured image, provided by the foreign ministry on Thursday, shows the Group of 20 ministerial meeting held via virtual link to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. (Yonhap)
South Korea will join international efforts to help Afghanistan overcome the humanitarian crisis and other hardships in the wake of the Taliban takeover, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

Ham Sang-wook, deputy foreign minister for multilateral affairs, made the remark during a virtual ministerial meeting of the Group of 20 nations (G-20) held on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday.

In the meeting, Ham voiced concerns over the current situation in Kabul and called for concerted efforts by the G-20 members to explore ways for cooperation to help the country overcome the crisis, along with related international organizations, the ministry said.

"The deputy minister stressed that the government will join the international community's efforts to improve the situation in Afghanistan," it said.

At the meeting, the participants called for efforts to provide swift humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and ensure the protection of human rights and freedom of movement in the country now under the control of the Taliban. They also agreed to work together on global anti-terrorism efforts.

Concerns over security and human rights violations have arisen after the Taliban retook power following the US withdrawal of its troops from the country late last month.

Last week, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution renewing the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission on Afghanistan, in which it called for the importance of the establishment of an "inclusive government" and upholding human rights. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114