S. Koreans spend all-time high on Netflix in Aug.: data

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Sept 23, 2021 - 16:43       Updated : Sept 23, 2021 - 16:45
The corporate image of Netflix (Netflix)
The corporate image of Netflix (Netflix)
Netflix recorded record sales for South Korea in August, a local report said Thursday.

According to the report released by industry tracker WiseApp, South Koreans’ payments to Netflix last month reached an estimated 75.3 billion won, up 78 percent from a year earlier.

The number of people who subscribed to the US streaming service reached 5.14 million, increasing 63 percent from 3.16 million last year, according to WiseApp.

By age groups, people in their 20s accounted for 40.1 percent of the total.

Those aged between 30-39 accounted for 24.5 percent, followed by people in their 40s and 50s at 24.3 percent and 19.8 percent, respectively.

The report said payments from people who are aged over 30 particularly increased last month. Payments made by people in their 30s increased 92 percent on-year, while those made by people in their 40s and 50s went up 118 percent and 87 percent, respectively.

The increases were partly backed by new releases of Korean content that are being shown exclusively on the platform, according to industry sources and other reports.

In August, Netflix released military series “D.P.,” which garnered global success in countries including South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. Earlier this month, Netflix also introduced Korean series “Squid Game.”

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
