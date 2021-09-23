[Well-Curated Weekend] Show of S. Korea’s coasts as seen by US artist, musical set in DMZ and Busan-centric indie film offer a tour of Korea

An installation view of “The Sea Life of South Korea and Other Curious Tales” at Barkat Contemporary in Seoul (Barakat Contemporary)

American artist Mark Dion -- who doubles as an amateur ecologist, archaeologist and naturalist -- showcased his first solo exhibition in South Korea at Barakat Contemporary in central Seoul after going through thorough on-site research in South Korea’s western and southern coastlines.



Dion’s solo exhibition “The Sea Life of South Korea and Other Curious Tales” includes his new large-scale installations “Cabinet of Marine Debris” and “Sea Life of South Korea” which explores how collections of discarded objects and debris can acquire an elevated status as something precious when they become separated from our lives.



For “Cabinet of Marine Debris,” Dion collected marine plastics from the southern and western shores of Korea and collaborated with private environmental organizations and public institutions in Korea. Another installation work “Sea Life of South Korea” recreates the laboratory of an anonymous marine biologist presenting a world with fragmented, exotic, and sometimes ethnographically hybrid objects that have been used for different purposes in different times and spaces.



The exhibition also features Dion’s monumental works that capture his interest in nature and its cultural reproduction. The works include large-scale drawings and sculptures such as “Blood Coral (2019).”



Dion has explored the ways in which museums shape the ideologies and interpretations of history, knowledge, and the natural world since the 1980s. Understanding nature as the most elaborate space to produce power and ideology, the artist has argued that the museum is where human curiosity and aspiration for nature can be confirmed most conspicuously.



Barkat Contemporary runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is closed on Mondays. The exhibition runs through Nov. 7.



Musical ‘Wonder Ticket’



Scene from musical “Wonder Ticket” (Korea Tourism Organization)

Musical “Wonder Ticket,” produced by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization, will go onstage this weekend at the Woori Art Hall at Olympic Park in eastern Seoul, transporting the audience to the DMZ.



Telling the story of an abandoned steam locomotive that sits in the Imjingak area of the DMZ, the musical sends a message of hope for unification and peace on the Korean Peninsula. The train used to run along the Korean Peninsula but the service stopped, following the separation after the Korean War.



The story evolves around an old gentleman who travels back in time to meet his past love. The god of wind and the gentleman’s granddaughter join him on the journey.



The musical uses a supersized 36-meter-wide LED screen, projection mapping, and real-time 3D engine and tracking sensors for augmented reality visual effects.



It features rock star Yoon Do-hyun, Yoo Hwe-seung, Lee Hwang-eui, Lee Seo-young and more. Empty seats will be left between audience members who did not come together.



The musical was initially set to run for 10 days at the Pyeonghwa-Nuri Park in the Imjingak area, in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, near the DMZ, but the government’s social distancing measure led to the change in venue.



The 90-minute musical runs at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.



Romance film ‘Cinema Street’



A scene from “Cinema Street” filmed in Busan and directed by Kim Min-geun (Cinesopa)