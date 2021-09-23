 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan to hold talks in New York amid frayed ties

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 23, 2021 - 10:57       Updated : Sept 23, 2021 - 10:57

Flags of Japan and South Korea (123rf)
Flags of Japan and South Korea (123rf)
The foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan plan to hold talks in New York this week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in what would be only their second one-on-one meeting amid strained relations between the two countries.

The talks between Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, are expected to take place Thursday (New York time), a day after the two held trilateral talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, officials said.

It will mark the second time for Chung and Motegi to be meeting one-on-one since Chung took office in February, as the bilateral relations remain badly frayed over issues like Japan's wartime forced labor and sexual slavery.

Seoul has been seeking to improve ties with Tokyo in efforts to enlist support for moving the stalled denuclearization talks with Pyongyang forward, as the Joe Biden administration calls for stronger trilateral cooperation with its two Asian allies.

At the upcoming talks, the two are expected to address the pending historical issues stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula and other bilateral issues, including Japan's planned release of radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant

Also on the table will likely be North Korea's recent test-launches of short-range ballistic missiles and a new type of long-range cruise missiles.

The UN nuclear watchdog said earlier this week that the North's nuclear program is going "full steam ahead," citing recent signs of reactivation of its plutonium-producing nuclear reactor and uranium enrichment facility inside the Yongbyon nuclear complex.

In their previous talks in London in May, the two ministers, despite the huge gaps over the historical row, agreed on the need to develop the bilateral relations in a future-oriented manner and to closely cooperate for regional peace and stability. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114