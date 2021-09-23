 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Air Force to launch committee to enhance space defense capabilities

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 23, 2021 - 09:25       Updated : Sept 23, 2021 - 09:25

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The Air Force has formed a space committee jointly with civilian experts to chart a path for South Korea to expand its presence in space and strengthen defense capabilities against emerging threats, officials said Thursday.

An inauguration ceremony for the 43-member "Air Force Space Power Development Committee" was set to be held at the Air Force headquarters in the central city of Gyeryong, officials said.

Co-headed by Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Park In-ho and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute President Lee Sang-ryool, the committee will comprise three branches discussing space policy, defense and cooperation with civilian experts, as well as military officers.

"Through regular and on-demand meetings, we will gather various opinions to boost the Air Force' space defense capabilities," an official said.

The launch of the committee is the latest in a series of efforts by the military to enhance its space defense capabilities.

In August, Gen. Park met with US chief of space operations Gen. John Raymond in Colorado and signed a deal to form a joint consultative body on space policy to strengthen cooperation. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114