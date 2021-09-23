 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Listed firms' Q3 operating profit forecast to jump 49%

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 23, 2021 - 09:18       Updated : Sept 23, 2021 - 09:18
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's listed companies are likely to see their earnings spike nearly 50 percent in the third quarter on brisk exports, a market tracker said Thursday.

The combined operating income of 246 listed firms is expected to reach 59.6 trillion won ($50.6 billion) for the July-September period, up about 49 percent from a year earlier, according to FnGuide.

The operating profit outlook still remains high though it is much lower than forecasts of 118 percent and 91 percent for the first and second quarters of the year, respectively.

The companies cover corporations for which three or more securities companies have put forward earnings projections.

Of the total firms, the operating profit outlook for 230 has risen about 5.5 percent since the end of June.

FnGuide said steelmaker, shipping lines, petrochemical firms, airlines and leisure companies, which have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, are projected to see their combined operating profit spike in the third quarter from a year earlier.

Top-cap Samsung Electronics Co. is forecast to see its third-quarter operating profit jump nearly 26 percent on-year to 15.6 trillion won.

FnGuide also said the listed companies' total operating profit is expected to soar about 72 percent on-year to 54.1 trillion won in the October-December period. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114