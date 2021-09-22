[Weekender] Metaverse: the new gold rush

Lotte E&C holds a virtual recruiting fair against the backdrop of Lotte World Tower

A growing number of South Korean companies are turning to the metaverse to offer new services, promote their products and train their staff, ushering in what has been described as the “future of the internet.”



BGF Retail, the firm behind convenience store chain CU, opened the second store on Zepeto recently -- a 3D avatar metaverse platform run by South Korea’s largest web portal operator Naver.



Following the opening of the “world’s first” virtual store in August, the number of visitors to the area on the platform where the store is located has more than doubled, according to the company, with related posts racking up 2.7 million views.



Though it might sound gimmicky, its virtual presence is having a real impact on the convenience store business, resulting in customer surveys and collaborations.





Convenience store cahin CU's second store on metaverse platform Zepeto

“It is not just South Korea but users from other countries are also visiting, which is an opportunity to promote CU in the global market through an online channel,” Yeon Jeong-wook, the marketing team leader at BGF Retail said.



The metaverse convenience store is one of the many examples in recent months that highlight the race among companies to enter the virtual world. In the metaverse, individuals can interact with each other as avatars using the latest virtual technology such as augmented reality and virtual reality.



The trend has backing from the government as it recently announced plans to invest 2.6 trillion won ($2.2 billion) by 2025 in hyperconnectivity and related technologies used in newly emerging services including metaverse.



“The metaverse sector and other newly emerging industries that promote hyperconnectivity will bridge the real and virtual worlds and expand the country’s economic territory,” said Science Minister Lim Hye-sook.





Coca-Cola Korea's virtual space on metaverse platform Gather Town, which protmotes its recycling campaign