[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Mungyeong Chasabal Festival



The Mungyeong Chasabal Festival will be run as an online-offline hybrid festival from Oct. 1 to 10.

The festival will be held at Mungyeongsaejae Open Set Studio in Mungyeong, North Gyeongsang Province, an area famous for traditional ceramics. Visitors can learn the different steps of making traditional ceramics.

Programs include a stamp tour, exhibition hall and more.

An online Chasabal shopping and additional auction program will be held at the Mungyeong Cultural Tourism Foundation’s official YouTube channel.

Visitors of all ages are welcome and more information can be found at www.sabal21.com.





Wonju Dynamic Dancing Carnival



The Wonju Dynamic Dancing Carnival will be held at Ganhyeon Resort in Wonju, Gangwon Province from Oct. 8-10, Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 22-24.

The event has grown into a global festival with a parade competition that takes place on the streets.

Special parades by the military and overseas teams are presented on a 120-meter-long stage.

The annual festival offers cultural performances, military experience zones and handicraft markets for visitors of all ages.

The admission fees are free, but paid seats may be available.

More information can be found at www.ddcwj.com.





Royal Culture Festival



The Royal Culture Festival will take place in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, from Oct. 2-10.

The festival is held at different places, including five royal palaces, Jongmyo Shrine and Sajikdan Altar, as well as online. The event aims to offer knowledge of Korean cultural heritage through performances, exhibitions and other programs.

These programs include an online children’s festival, a royal palace photo competition, the changing of the guard ceremony and more.

Visitors of all ages are welcome and participation fees varies by program.

Additional information can be found at www.royalculturefestival.org.





Icheon Ceramics Festival



The 35th Incheon Ceramics Festival is taking place at Yes Park in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province from Oct. 1 to 10.

A UNESCO-recognized city of creative culture, Icheon is widely known for its beautiful ceramics.

Sponsored by Icheon and managed by Icheon Ceramics Festival Committee, the annual festival seeks to present the art and beauty of Korean ceramics.

The visitors to the festival will have an opportunity to learn the history of Korean ceramics and enjoy hands-on programs.

Visitors of all ages are welcome and more information can be found at www.ceramic.or.kr.



