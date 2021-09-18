 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Major highways see congestion on 1st day of Chuseok holiday

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 18, 2021 - 13:18       Updated : Sept 18, 2021 - 13:18
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


Many sections of major highways in South Korea remained congested with heavy traffic Saturday morning as millions of people headed to their hometowns to celebrate the Chuseok holiday with their families.

According to the Korea Expressway Corp (KEC), cars moved at a slow pace in some sections of the major highway linking Seoul to the country's second-largest southern port city of Busan as of 8:10 a.m.

Traffic congestion was also spotted on the western highway along the country's western coast, while cars in the central highway running through the country were also forced to stop and go due to roads clogged with many vehicles coming out to reach their homes early in the day.

The Chuseok holiday, the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving Day of the West, will run from Saturday through Wednesday. Millions of people usually travel across the country for family gatherings or travel.

The KEC estimated that around 4.47 million vehicles will be on roads nationwide Saturday.

As of 9 a.m., it was estimated to take five hours and 10 minutes to drive from Seoul to Busan, four hours and 50 minutes to Ulsan, three hours and 40 minutes to Gwangju and two hours and 40 minutes to Gangneung, respectively.

The KEC expected travel jams on major highways for those leaving Seoul will peak at around noon before easing at around 8-9 p.m.

This year' Chuseok holiday comes amid a protracted nationwide fight against the coronavirus pandemic. South Korea's daily infections exceeded 2,000 for the second straight day Saturday.

Health authorities have advised people against long-distance travel and large-group gatherings amid worries infections could spike after the five-day holiday. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114