BOK provides less money ahead of Chuseok

The BOK provided a net 4.8 trillion won ($4.08 billion) worth of bills to financial institutions during the 10 working days before the holiday, down 4.8 percent compared with the same period last year.
This year's Chuseok holiday, the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving, runs from Monday to Wednesday.
The BOK said the demand for cash appeared to have fallen as more money has already been injected in the market and people are refraining from visiting their hometowns during the holiday amid COVID-19 concerns. (Yonhap)