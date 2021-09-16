 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

S. Korea, Vietnam vow to boost defense ties during vice-ministerial talks

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 16, 2021 - 21:15       Updated : Sept 16, 2021 - 21:15
South Korea's Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min (center in dark blue suit) greets his Vietnamese counterpart, Hoang Xuan Chien, ahead of their dialogue in Vietnam on Thursday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min (center in dark blue suit) greets his Vietnamese counterpart, Hoang Xuan Chien, ahead of their dialogue in Vietnam on Thursday. (Yonhap)
South Korea and Vietnam agreed Thursday to strengthen cooperation in defense affairs and the arms industry during annual vice-ministerial talks, Seoul officials said.

South Korean Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min and his Vietnamese counterpart, Hoang Xuan Chien, held the Defense Strategy Dialogue in the Southeast Asian nation and discussed regional security issues and ways to strengthen their defense ties, according to Seoul's defense ministry.

"The two sides agreed to boost cooperation in the fields of maritime security and defense education and trainings, as well as exchanges of senior-level officials. They also vowed to continue efforts for stronger cooperation in the arms industry," the ministry said in a release.

During the meeting, Park asked for Vietnam's active support for peace efforts involving North Korea, and the Vietnamese vice minister vowed his country's continued backing, it added.

Launched in 2012, the bilateral defense dialogue has been held on an annual basis to discuss pending defense issues of mutual concern and ways to deepen the two countries' relationship, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114